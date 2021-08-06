Coronavirus update, Aug. 6: Stanislaus tops 60,000 cases. How we got to the milestone

Stanislaus County surpassed 60,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 512 days after its first was announced.

The milestone came as the world contends with the delta variant of the virus, which threatens to undo the progress in recent months.

Stanislaus reported its first two positive tests on March 11, 2020, about a week before the state started limiting activities. The total passed 10,000 on Aug. 10 and 20,000 on Nov. 21. A winter surge pushed the count past 30,000 on Dec. 21 and 40,000 on Jan. 13 of this year. The 50,000th case came on Feb. 24.

The total stood at 60,162 with the 288 cases added Thursday by the county Health Services Agency. Stanislaus also has 713,909 negative test results and 57,792 people who are presumed recovered.

The county reported its first death in three days Thursday, for a total of 1,098 residents since the first was announced in April 2020.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 136 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 125 on Wednesday. The count has risen by about 100 since mid-July but remains well below the 300-plus last winter. Adults in intensive-care units rose to 39 on Thursday from 34 a day earlier.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate remained at 10.6%, the same from the day before and an increase of 1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 2.3%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 479,267 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated – making it one of the lowest performers in the state – and 55.6% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 41% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

Here are the county vaccine clinics through Aug. 8 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Friday, Aug. 6, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 7, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 7, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 8, Patterson: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+)

The county canceled a clinic that had been planned for Sunday, Aug. 8, at Central Catholic High School.

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 45,571,605 vaccines as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 115,335 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.3% are female

46.7% male

8.9% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.7% are 45 to 54

11.8% are 55 to 64

6.4% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older

Latinos are 51% of the positive cases, whites are 29%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.2%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically (not updated this week):

Modesto has 22,171 positive cases

Turlock has 7,788

Ceres has 6,000

Patterson has 2,732

Riverbank has 2,721

Oakdale has 2,030

Newman has 1,260

Waterford has 727

Hughson has 632

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,088

District 5 has 2,709

District 2 has 2,413

District 1 has 1,427

District 4 has 475

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,474 COVID-19-related deaths among 78,119 cases.





Merced County has 485 deaths among 33,321 cases.





Tuolumne County has 73 deaths among 4,777 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 547 cases.

As of Friday morning, there were 4,018,046 confirmed cases in California and 64,694 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 35,443,290 U.S. cases and 615,341 deaths.