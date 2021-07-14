What Stanislaus County school districts are saying about plans for next month’s return

High school students work through classes in summer school at Peter Johansen High School. All students must continue wearing masks in school buildings this fall. eisaacman@modbee.com

Stanislaus County school leaders are scrambling to develop COVID-19 safety plans for the fall after the state released new guidelines Monday, leaving districts and families about a month to prepare for the coming school year.

K-12 schools have to follow rules issued by the California Department of Public Health, which are stricter than the recommendations laid out Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some measures from the state are required, like universal mask-wearing indoors. Others, like what to do if a student refuses to wear a face covering, are up to districts to decide.

Stanislaus County public health will not require anything different from the state, a spokesperson said.

CDPH recommends districts post their specific safety plans to their websites and provide that information to families before the school year begins.

“It’s time that we start hearing what the district is doing, and we’re not left in the dark,” said incoming senior Manveer Parmar, who attends Modesto High School.

In a statement sent to The Modesto Bee, Modesto City Schools Public Information Officer Becky Fortuna said “District leadership is in the process of determining protocols to enforce the mask requirements.”

Turlock Unified School District will update its Covid-19 Safety Plan to reflect CDPH’s guidance, Chief Communication Coordinator Marie Russell said in an email Monday. She said the district will “continue to monitor any changes to State guidance in this area.”

Superintendent Christine Facella said Riverbank Unified School District intends to follow established directives, too.

“We believe that masking, among other mitigation strategies can be effective in preventing the spread of variants and also the spiking of COVID-19 cases locally,” Facella said in an email.

As of Monday, 45% of Stanislaus County residents were fully vaccinated and an additional 12% were partially vaccinated, according to the Stanislaus County Covid-19 Vaccine Dashboard. The county reported 36 new cases Tuesday.

Enochs student discusses topic of masks

Michael Balerite, an incoming senior at James C. Enochs high school, said he recognizes the public health value of requiring face coverings in settings where not everyone is vaccinated.

Children under 12 are not eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. K-12 schools have not required students to show proof of vaccination for Covid-19, so they can’t ensure how much of a classroom is protected from the virus.

Masking is necessary, Balerite said, but still a sacrifice. He and his peers are looking forward to the social benefits of learning in person, some of which don’t translate as well with a mask on.

“Seeing a student’s smile, or seeing a teacher laugh at a really bad joke – it all makes the experience that much better,” he said.

Parents protested the mask requirement at a Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, though that body does not control school decisions.

People can request an exemption due to medical conditions, but if possible should wear an alternative such as a face shield with a drape on the bottom, according to CDPH. Schools must provide face coverings to those who need one.

Adults need to wear a face covering when sharing an indoor space with students. Masks are optional for all outside.

The CDC said anyone not fully vaccinated should wear a face covering inside school buildings, but vaccinated students and staff don’t have to wear one. California, though, will require face coverings for everyone in school buildings to “ensure that all kids are treated the same” and to lessen the risk of spreading the virus in classrooms where social distancing is not possible.

“Masking is a simple and effective intervention that does not interfere with offering full in-person instruction,” California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a press release Friday. “At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated – treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment.”

The CDC said schools should continue spacing students 3 feet apart, but schools should use other safety measures such as mask-wearing where social distancing is not practical. Essentially, spacing constraints shouldn’t pose a barrier to offering full-time in-person instruction.

Many school facilities in California don’t have enough space for 3 feet of physical distancing, according to CDPH. It’s unclear whether Stanislaus school districts will continue to require social distancing.

CDPH will determine whether to update mask requirements by Nov. 1.

