Modesto hit and run victim identified. CHP releases photo of fleeing suspect

The victim of a hit and run in south Modesto on Monday has been identified and the California Highway Patrol released images of the fleeing suspect and vehicle.

A 60-year bicyclist, identified by the Stanisalus County Coroner’s Office as Robert Andres Lopez, of Modesto, was riding west on River Road near Ryder Way when he was struck by an SUV heading in the same direction.

The SUV fled and Lopez died at the scene.

On Wednesday the CHP released a photo of the fleeing suspect captured by a surveillance camera in the area.

The vehicle is described as a black early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. It has black rims and black aftermarket push bumpers.

Anyone who sees an exact match of this vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.