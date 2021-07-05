Man suspected in Motel 6 stabbing that prompted Amber Alert arrested in south Modesto

Law enforcement were at the Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue in Modesto, California, after a woman was found stabbed on Saturday, July 3, 2021. lgerike@modbee.com

The man suspected of stabbing his son’s mother then disappearing with their child, promoting an Amber Alert over the weekend, has been arrested.

Walter Fernando Zuniga Lara, 38, was located in the 1700 block of Olympia Street in South Modesto Sunday night. He was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence and inflicting great bodily injury during a felony.

Zuniga had been wanted since Saturday when he allegedly stabbed the mother of his 11-year-old child in the parking lot of Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue.

Authorities said Monday she remains hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.

Following the stabbing, Zuniga is suspected of going to another location and taking his son, Adler Lopez Lara.

Modesto Police issued an Amber Alert and the boy was found safe the following morning.

In a statement posted on the Modesto Police Department’s Facebook page Monday morning, detectives thanked “members of the community who assisted in the safe recovery of Adler Lara and the arrest of Walter Lara.”

Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said detectives have not provided details about how people assisted in the arrest or recovery, where the child was found, or from where he was originally taken.

No other details about the circumstances of the stabbing or what happened during the hours the Amber Alert was in effect have been released either.

Zuniga Lara remained in custody Monday morning with bail set at $600,000.

He was not booked on charges of kidnapping. The absence of that charge might be a result of the custody agreement for the child, Bear said.