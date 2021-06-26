Woman found in Patterson living room trying to take small children, deputies say

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

Patterson Police Services deputies arrested a transient woman who allegedly broke into an apartment and tried to kidnap three young children.

Deputies were initially called to the apartment in the 400 block of South Third street around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a neighbor reported the children – ages 1, 3 and 5 – were home alone. The neighbor told authorities she could hear the children crying and saw a transient woman lingering near the apartment, according to Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

While one deputy was talking to the neighbor there was a second 911 regarding a fight in the apartment.

The children’s mother had come home to find the suspect in her living room, allegedly trying to persuade the kids to leave with her.

According to Schwartz, the mother told deputies that during the encounter the suspect said, “If I can’t have a child, can I have a kitten?”

Some type of physical altercation ensued between the suspect and the mother before the suspect fled, Schwartz said.

Deputies interviewed transient people in the area who led them to a large encampment about three blocks away at Sperry Avenue and North Second Street.

At about 1:30 a.m., deputies found the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Maria Dejesus Gutierrez.

Schwartz said she told deputies she heard the children crying and entering the apartment through the screen door by pulling back the screen to unlatch the lock, and said she thought she was helping.

Gutierrez admitted to using methamphetamine and drinking alcohol prior to the incident and admitted picking up one of the children and asking them to come outside before being confronted by their mother.

Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and burglary.

Schwartz did not have information about how long the children had been alone in the apartment or where the mother was, but said she was not arrested.