Ceres homicide victim identified. Police say brothers were arguing over TV

Norman Krantz

Ceres Police on Friday identified the victim a fatal stabbing this week as 60-year-old Kerry Krantz.

Krantz was allegedly stabbed in the torso by his older brother Norman Krantz, 66, during a fight on Wednesday night at a home in the 2300 block of Sixth Street.

“The brothers were arguing over the TV and who was watching what,” said Ceres Police Sgt. Keith Griebel.

A different person at the home called police. Officers found the victim lifeless in the front yard and the suspect still at the house.

Norman Krantz pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder during an arraignment Friday. His bail was set at $4 million.