UPDATE: Name of driver arrested in fatal crash released

Modesto Bee file

The passenger killed in a high speed crash on Modesto’s Oakdale Road Thursday morning was identified as a Turlock woman and the driver is under arrest.

Erika Navarro, 33, was the passenger in a sedan that was traveling north on Oakdale Road, near Wylie Drive, at about 2 a.m., police said.

The driver, 30-year-old Jorge Cardenas, of Turlock, lost control of the vehicle and spun into the southbound lanes where it collided with a pickup.

Navarro died at the scene and Cardenas was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Cardenas remained hospitalized late Thursday but was placed under arrest on charges of murder, vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The driver of the pickup had minor injuries.