San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office investigating killing of inmate at Honor Farm

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate who is believed to have been killed by another inmate at a low security jail Thursday night.

The victim was found at the San Joaquin County Honor Farm with “obvious injuries” at the around 10 p.m., according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“The name of the Hispanic male victim is being withheld at this time, while family is notified,” according to the post.

Custodial Officers rendered immediate aid and medics responded but the inmate was declared dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated “as an incident of inmate-on-inmate violence,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other information has been released, including if a suspect had been identified.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information during a press conference later this morning.