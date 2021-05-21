18-month-old boy killed in hit-and-run near Modesto, CHP reports; driver arrested

An 18-month-old boy died after he was hit by a car near Modesto Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to a press release posted on the department’s Facebook page, officers received a call of a traffic collision on Glenn Avenue, east of Ustick Road, at 5:06 p.m. The intersection is in an unincorporated area between Modesto and Ceres.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates an 18 month old boy walked from the north shoulder onto Glenn Avenue,” the release states. “A 2021 Toyota sedan was traveling westbound on Glenn Avenue and struck the boy.”

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as Santiago Martinez, 21, of Modesto, continued westbound, leaving the scene, the release states.

Witnesses followed the car for roughly a mile before contacting the driver, the CHP said. Martinez then returned to the collision scene.

The 18-month-old was taken to a local trauma center, where he died.

Martinez was arrested on a charge of felony hit and run. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a part in the incident, the release states.