Turlock police crackdown on sideshows leads to 15 arrests, nearly 200 tickets

Turlock Police Department

A two-week crackdown of illegal sideshows by the Turlock Police Department has led to 15 arrests and 184 tickets issued, according to a Thursday news release.

Although sideshows have been a recent problem throughout Turlock, the investigation focused mostly around Monte Vista Crossings, the department said.

Multiple community members have reported speeding, destruction of property, illegal fireworks and an overall lack of safety in relation to the sideshows, police said.

In addition to the arrests and tickets, police also towed 10 vehicles and sent 15 to the state referee to check for unlawful emissions modifications.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and Ceres Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Luke Schwartz said Riverbank and Patterson units were working Wednesday night on enforcement related to sideshows, but could not provide statistics for any arrests or citations.

The Bee reported that Turlock authorities were planning a crackdown last week after a city fire engine was vandalized during a sideshow.

As the fire engine returned from a call around 11 p.m. on May 5, it slowly attempted to go through a mob of people that had gathered at the intersection of West Monte Vista and North Berkeley avenues, Turlock police said.

People then climbed on the engine and pulled a section of the fire house onto the pavement.

No fire personnel were injured, and the engine was only minimally damaged, police said.

Vito Chiesa, chairman of Stanislaus County’s board of supervisors, criticized the actions as dangerous following the incident.

“It’s boorish, childish behavior and it can’t be tolerated,” Chiesa said.