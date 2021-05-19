UPDATE: Man killed in Patterson crash identified as Turlock resident

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A Turlock man died in a solo vehicle crash on Las Palmas Avenue outside of Patterson early Wednesday morning.

Jason Vargas, 25, was in a Buick traveling east on Las Palmas, east of Elm Avenue, when for unknown reasons he allowed his vehicle to veer to the left, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle struck a palm tree on the north side of the road and Vargas was ejected. A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy came upon the crash and found Vargas dead on the shoulder.

The crash remains under investigation but the preliminary investigation indicates Vargas was not wearing a seat belt.

Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.

The CHP originally reported that Vargas was from Hayward but the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office said later Wednesday morning that he’s from Turlock.