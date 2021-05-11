Jamestown man arrested Tuesday morning after alleged DUI collision

A Jamestown man was arrested Tuesday morning in relation to an alleged DUI vehicle collision that sent him to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 9:40 a.m., 56-year-old Scott Mahoney of Jamestown was driving a Dodge Charger north on Mill Villa Road near State Route 108, according to a release.

Anthony Forret, 60, of Murphys, was driving a Peterbilt truck with a “piggy backed logging trailer” east on State Route 108, west of Mill Villa Road.

Investigators say Mahoney failed to stop at a stop sign, and the left side of his Charger collided with the right side of Forret’s truck.

Mahoney was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto with major injuries, the CHP said. Forret was uninjured.

An initial investigation by CHP determined Mahoney had been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision, and he was placed under arrest.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, CHP said.