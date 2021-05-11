Stockton police officer killed Tuesday marks state’s second officer death in 24 hours

A Stockton police officer has died after being shot Tuesday morning, the department announced. This marks the second death of an on-duty California officer within 24 hours.

Police said the Stockton officer, whose name has not yet been released, was shot after an incident sometime before 10:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of La Cresta Way. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

A man allegedly involved in the scene was also shot and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No other details about the incident had been released as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

It was the second fatal shooting of an officer in California within 24 hours.

On Monday evening, a San Luis Obispo officer identified by the department as 12-year veteran Detective Luca Benedetti died after a shooting at an apartment complex in the city.

The 37-year-old officer is survived by his wife and two children, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

“Our community is heartbroken,” Mayor Heidi Harmon said in a statement. “We will hold Detective Benedetti and his family in our hearts forever.”

Benedetti had been with the San Luis Obispo department since 2012 and previously worked for the Atascadero Police Department.

A second officer, Steve Orozco, was also shot but is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

The suspected shooter, 37-year-old Edward Zamora Giron, died at the scene. He had injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound as well as return fire from San Luis Obispo officers.

