Modesto Fire Department battalion chief involved in downtown collision

While driving a department SUV on Wednesday, a Modesto fire battalion chief was involved in a collision at Sixth and I streets. The battalion chief and one other person were taken to the hospital. lgerike@modbee.com

A Modesto Fire Department battalion chief and one other person were transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after a collision in downtown Modesto involving a Fire Department vehicle.

The battalion chief’s SUV and a Nissan sedan collided just after 5:30 p.m. around the intersection of Sixth and I streets, right before an on ramp to northbound Interstate 99, Modesto police Sgt. Robert Hall said.

Hall said investigators still were trying to determine how the crash occurred, but drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors. Damage was sustained to the front of the Nissan and the passenger side of the SUV.

Police and fire officials did not have information on the condition of either person transported to the hospital shortly following the collision. Fire Chief Alan Ernst said he could not yet release the name of the battalion chief involved.

We will publish more information as it’s available.