Teenage boy killed in shooting in Keyes. He was an unintended victim, detectives say

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy dead in Keyes on Sunday night.

At 8:48 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of a subject shot several times at Martha Avenue and Seventh Street, according to a press release issued Monday morning.

“The teenaged juvenile victim was found unresponsive in the middle of the roadway,” the release said. “Emergency first responders attempted life-saving measures, however the victim succumbed to his injuries and died on scene.”

The victim’s name was not released.

Witnesses said several people were eating at taco trucks in the area when a fight broke out.

“Preliminary investigative findings suggest the victim was an unintended victim unfortunately struck by gunfire,” the release said

Authorities believe the suspect or suspects drove away in a silver car. They said they have identified “persons of interest” but no definitive suspect has been identified. No arrests have been made.

Detective Hickman is lead investigator in the case and can be reached by calling 209-525-7042. Callers can also choose to remain anonymous by submitting their tips to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also submit tips at www.Stancrimetips.org or by using the mobile app “P3” which may result in your eligibility for a cash reward.