Second suspect arrested in connection with 2019 Modesto nightclub shooting

A second suspect was arrested Sunday in connection with a triple shooting at a nightclub in central Modesto in 2019, police said Tuesday.

Marcus Anthony Green, 33, of Tracy, was arrested Sunday in Menlo Park after being located by U.S. Marshals Service agents, according to a release from the Modesto Police Department. Green was identified as a suspect at the time of the shooting but evaded arrest for the past two years.

Green faces two charges of attempted homicide and multiple weapons charges, police said. He is being held in the San Mateo County jail on a $1 million bond.

Three people were shot after a confrontation on April 21, 2019, at the since-closed Tilted Turtle nightclub during a concert advertised as a “420 Music Festival,” The Bee reported at the time. Two of the victims were severely wounded.

One of the people seriously injured was Jeremy David Joseph, 29, of Stockton. He was arrested shortly after the shooting on charges of assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The other two shooting victims were not involved with the confrontation, Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear told The Bee at the time.

Anyone with additional information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or Detective Pouv at PouvR@modestopd.com.

