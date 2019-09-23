Man critically injured in Tilted Turtle shooting charged in connection with incident

Three people shot at Modesto’s Tilted Turtle nightclub during rap show Three people were shot – two critically injured – at a rap show at the Tilted Turtle Bar & Grill in Modesto, CA, on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three people were shot – two critically injured – at a rap show at the Tilted Turtle Bar & Grill in Modesto, CA, on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

A man who was critically injured in a shooting at a Modesto nightclub in April has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm in connection with the incident.

Jeremy David Joseph, 27, of Stockton, was among three people shot during a concert advertised as a “420 Music Festival” at the Tilted Turtle at 710 N. Ninth St., north of Coldwell Avenue.

He and a 25-year-old woman suffered critical injuries in the shooting and another man who was shot suffered lesser injuries.

Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the woman and other man were innocent victims of the shooting but that Joseph was among “two opposing parties” that were involved in an argument that escalated into a shooting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to a criminal complaint, Joseph was arrested on charges of assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The victim listed on the complaint is 32-year-old Marcus Anthony Green, who has been identified by Modesto police as a second suspect in the shooting, Bear said.

Green is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bear said detectives are not saying whether both Green and Joseph fired guns and if so, who fired first. Joseph is only charged with assault with a firearm on Green, who was not shot. Detectives also are not saying if anyone else was involved in the confrontation that led to the shooting and if anyone else could face charges.

The Tilted Turtle’s entertainment permit was suspended after the shooting and reinstated last week after the business increased security measures, Bear said.

Anyone with information on Green is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at at 209-521-4636. Green has ties to Stockton, Sacramento and Palo Alto.