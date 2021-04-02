2 juveniles stabbed outside Brenden Theatres in downtown Modesto

lgerike@modbee.com

Two juveniles were stabbed Friday night following a fight in a downtown Modesto movie theater lobby, police said.

Modesto Police Officers responded to the fight around 7 p.m. at the Brenden Theatres on 10th Street, Lt. Brian Kleiber said.

Police believe two groups of juveniles, about nine people in total, were arguing when two boys from one group took out knives and stabbed two boys from the other group.

One of the victims was stabbed in the arm and the other in the hip. Both were treated on-scene by medics for non-life threatening injuries, and at least one was taken to the hospital Kleiber said.

The suspects, whom officers estimate are about 15 years old to 18 years old, fled in a gray SUV, Kleiber said.

The department is still investigating the incident.