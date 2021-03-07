Crime

Sacramento man arrested for punching security guard at Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall

A Sacramento man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly punching a Vintage Faire Mall security guard and knocking him unconscious, police said.

Daveon Banks, 19, is being charged with felony battery for the incident, Modesto Police Lt. Brian Kleiber said.

Banks reportedly began fighting with an employee at a mall kiosk around 6:30 p.m., Kleiber said. When the security guard tried to intervene, Banks punched him, causing him to pass out.

Modesto Police Department officers were called to the scene and arrested Banks after he was found hiding in a mall store.

The security guard, whose name and age were not released, was treated at the hospital and expected to be released Saturday night, Kleiber said.

“All indications are he’s going to be fine now,” Kleiber said.

A member of the mall security team declined to comment on the incident.

