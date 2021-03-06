Stolen car chase on Modesto’s Oakdale Road ends with arrest of Modesto teen

The boy being held on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

A 16-year-old Modesto boy was arrested Thursday after leading police on a chase down Oakdale Road in a stolen car, police said.

Modesto Police Lt. Chris Adams said the department received a report around 9 p.m. of a person who had stolen a late-1980s Nissan 240SX. The victim was following the stolen car in another vehicle, Adams said.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department helicopter flew over the stolen car and was able to help officers follow it to Larkin Avenue, near the airport.

The boy then got out of the car and started running until officers arrested him in a backyard, Adams said. He being held on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest, Adams said.

Police recovered the vehicle. Adams said the chase was over in less than half an hour.