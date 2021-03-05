Man injured Friday in accidental shooting at Ceres gun range

A 69-year-old man was injured Friday afternoon in what police said was a self-inflicted but accidental shooting at a firearms range owned by the city of Ceres.

Ceres Police Department officers were notified of the incident about 2:40 p.m., according to a news release. When they arrived, officers said, they found the man had shot himself in the thigh while holstering his gun.

The man was participating in a private firearm training class through Valley Defense Consulting Inc., a company that contracts with the city to use its range, police said.

First responders treated the man for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound on site, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

A call to Valley Defense for comment went unanswered.