Local

Man injured Friday in accidental shooting at Ceres gun range

A 69-year-old man was injured Friday afternoon in what police said was a self-inflicted but accidental shooting at a firearms range owned by the city of Ceres.

Ceres Police Department officers were notified of the incident about 2:40 p.m., according to a news release. When they arrived, officers said, they found the man had shot himself in the thigh while holstering his gun.

The man was participating in a private firearm training class through Valley Defense Consulting Inc., a company that contracts with the city to use its range, police said.

First responders treated the man for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound on site, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

A call to Valley Defense for comment went unanswered.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service