Copperopolis pedestrian suffers major injuries in hit-and-run on Highway 99, CHP says

A Copperopolis pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday on Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 37-year-old man was in a southbound lane of the 99, around Avenue 16 in the Madera area, when a vehicle hit him and then sped south, according to a release.

The man was taken to a hospital in Fresno with major injuries, according to the CHP. The make and model of the vehicle are not known.

This collision remains under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.