Modesto man accused of trying to carjack women at animal shelter

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s K9 Hondo. Stanislaus County Sheriff's K9 Association

A Modesto man suspected of trying to carjack two women at the Stanislaus County animal shelter Thursday night had been recently been released from the nearby jail.

The women were camping out at the animal shelter on Cornucopia Way to be first in line to adopt a pet the following morning, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

They had set up lawn chairs near the entrance to the shelter and were sitting in their vehicle at about 11:40 p.m. when the suspect walked up and sat in one of the chairs.

Schwartz said the suspect, 48-year-old Adan Andrade, had been arrested at about noon that day on suspicion of being drunk in public outside a home in Salida. He was released from jail, just north of the shelter, at 5:12 p.m.

After being asked by the women to get out of the chair Andrade reportedly asked them for a ride and offered to pay them. When they declined, he tried to open the vehicle’s door but it was locked, Schwartz said.

One woman called 911 and the call was holding for Ceres Police, who have jurisdiction in that area, when a deputy patrolling in the area saw the man trying to get into the vehicle.

Schwartz said Deputy Chad Lewis, along with his K9 Hondo, approached the vehicle and saw the women inside. He gave orders to Andrade so he could arrest him but Andrade allegedly would not comply.

At that point, Hondo was used to apprehend him, Schwartz said.

For the second time in 12 hours, Andrade was booked into the Stanislaus County jail, this time on suspicion of attempted carjacking and resisting arrest.