‘It is 2020 and there’s a lot going on,’ suspect tells officer before opening fire

Modesto Police released body camera footage of a gun battle with a suspect who fired more than 120 rounds toward officers during a nearly three-hour standoff in December.

The incident on Dec. 15 started around 3:30 p.m. when officer Alejandro Rivera spotted a vehicle speeding in the area of Roselle and Floyd avenues, according to Modesto Police.

When Rivera initiated a traffic stop the driver fled. The officer pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it until a witness directed him to a nearby apartment complex.

Rivera located the vehicle parked inside the complex and more officers responded to the scene to assist him.

A check of the vehicle’s registration led them to the apartment of the driver, 26-year-old Alonzo Warren. Officers learned Warren had a warrant for his arrest for grand theft and was also suspected of evading police in the same vehicle on a previous occasion.

Body camera video shows Officer Mark Ulrich contacting Warren by phone and telling him he has a warrant for his arrest.

“You better stop lying to me bro,” Warren can be heard saying on speakerphone.

Ulrich asks Warren to please come out of the house and the line disconnects.

Other officers make announcements over a PA system telling Warren his apartment is surrounded and they won’t leave until he surrenders.

Ulrich again makes phone contact with Warren who says, “Officer, you know what? It is the wrong time; it is 2020 and there’s a lot going on. I’m not coming outside.”

“We might as well do this another day,” Warren says.

Incident occurred near Floyd and Roselle avenues

Ulrich tells him they will not do this another day and that a police K9 will be used to detain him and he will be bitten if he doesn’t surrender.

“No you’re not!” Warren yells repeatedly and a shot can be heard, followed by a pause then multiple shots in a row. Bullets struck a police vehicle and other parked cars in the complex

Interim Chief Brandon Gillespie said in video statement that four officers returned fire.

The SWAT team was called to the scene and several more hours of negotiations followed.

Just before 6:30 p.m.. Gillespie said Warren allegedly fired again, this time at the SWAT officers.

Gas was deployed in an effort to get the suspect to surrender, but he allegedly fired his weapon again, striking an armored vehicle. Gillespie said three SWAT officers returned fire.

In all, more than 120 rounds were fired by the suspect from an AR-15, according to police. No one was injured. Authorities have not released the number of rounds fired by police.

A short time later, the suspect agreed to surrender and told officers he’d exit out of the back door because he had barricaded the front.

Warren was taken into custody without further incident.

He remains in custody in Stanislaus County Jail, charged with eight counts of attempted murder on a peace officer, possession of an assault rifle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.