Stealing medicines from Target: Four from Fresno arrested in Modesto, Manteca theft ring

Four Fresno residents have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from Target stores in Modesto and Manteca.

According to a press release from Manteca Police, the suspects stole $4,300 worth of over-the-counter medication from the Target on Sisk Road in Modesto on Feb. 18 before going to the Target in Manteca, where they were caught.

A loss prevention associate at the Target in Manteca recognized two of the suspects, both women, from a theft at the store on Jan. 31 when $1,400 worth of baby formula was taken.

The associate watched the women leave the store and get into a waiting vehicle. The vehicle description was given to Detective Dave Brown, who located it leaving the parking lot.

The vehicle was pulled over and the women, as well as two men in the vehicle, were detained.

The stolen medication from the Modesto Target was found in the vehicle as well as $2,700 in additional stolen medication. Brown said he is still trying to determine where that merchandise came from.

He said he has since linked the suspects to a second theft at the Sisk Road Target in Modesto when $500 worth of baby formula was stolen.

Kurtis Chappell, 37, Devante Ayers, 30, Mishenna Bowman, 24, and Keoni Wyrick, 23, all of Fresno, were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, grand theft and possession of stolen property.

“It is common with organized retail crime groups like this … to go from city to city,” Brown said.

When they were arrested the suspects told Brown they were on their way to Sacramento.



