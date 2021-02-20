‘He didn’t deserve this.’ South Modesto taco truck owner remembered by family

To the sound of the Mexican mariachi music he loved, taco truck owner Rafael Avila-Rodriguez was laid to rest Friday afternoon in Modesto.

As his loved ones still reeled from his shooting death inside his airport neighborhood food truck Tuesday evening, the 67-year-old Salida resident was remembered as a caring, hard-working man who dreamed of owning his own restaurant.

A 13-year-old Modesto boy, Raeshaun Kuykendall, was arrested and charged with first degree murder with enhancements for using a firearm and acting with premeditation in Avila-Rodriguez’s death.

According to Modesto police, Kuykendall walked up to the Mexican food truck, shot the victim and then ran away. The department’s Street Gang Unit located the juvenile during a traffic stop later that night.

Kuykendall made his fist appearance in court the same day as his alleged victim’s funeral service.

“We just want justice for what this boy did,” said Sara Rosas, Avila-Rodriguez’s niece, after his memorial. Avila-Rodriguez lived with her in Salida, and was part of a a close-knit family in the area that included his sister, Rosas’ mother.

Victim moved to Central Valley to be close to family

Family said Avila-Rodriguez lived most of his life in Los Angeles, since coming to America from Acapulco, Mexico, when he was younger. He ran a successful ice cream truck business for around 20 years in Southern California before moving to the Central Valley about two years ago.

“He called my mom and he was like, ‘You know what, I want to be closer to family. I want to come down here. I’ll figure something out’,” Rosas said. “And, boom, he just came out with the taco truck.”

He opened Dona Sole Comida Mexicana, named after his mother, about a year ago. The truck became a popular place to grab a bite in the parking lot of the Airport Market on Monterey Avenue across from Orville Wright Elementary School.

He worked everyday by himself on this taco truck, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. when the next-door market closed. Rosas said before shutting down for the night he’d often call to ask if anyone wanted him to make something for them before heading home, like tortas or burritos or his popular spicy salsa.

Rosas and the family are shocked at his shooting death, saying he wasn’t confrontational and appeared to be well-liked in the community. She said he had friends who would sit and chat with him when things were slow on the truck. A memorial with candles has sprung up at the site.

“He got along with everybody. A lot of people would come up to him, and if they didn’t have a dollar he’d say, ‘You know what, I’ll give you your taco. Pay me later. Don’t worry about it’,” she said. “He never had any problems, he wasn’t the type to be fighting, arguing. He was just loving, giving. He was just making his money; he was a businessman.”

Violence in airport neighborhood worried relatives

The family said they were heartened by the reaction from his south Modesto community. Rosas said his love of music extended to his truck, where he would sometimes sing and play an electric keyboard he kept inside. When he lived in Los Angeles, he used to play keyboard and guitar in his own band, performing cumbia — a popular Mexican folk music style and dance.

Still, they had worried about him working alone in the area, which in December saw two fatal shootings in one week.

Rosas said her mother would call to check up on him frequently. But she said he would always reply, “Good sister, don’t worry. I am fine.” The family said he had not run into any problems working there before.

The last family gathering was this past August for Rosas’ mother’s birthday, and he made the carnitas. The family had hoped to have his food truck at his memorial, but it broke down on the way — another difficulty in an already difficult week.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service was small and many of those who knew him from his taco truck were unable to attend.

“We are hurting. He didn’t harm anybody. He didn’t deserve this,” Rosas said.

But she was grateful for the outpouring of support.

“I want to tell the community in that area, thank you so much for having him out there.” she said. “I didn’t imagine he was loved by that many people. ... We are thankful and we appreciate everyone, his customers and friends. He will be missed.”