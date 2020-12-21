Police investigating second fatal shooting in a week on south Modesto street

A Modesto police officer patrols the area of Larkin and Empire avenues in south Modesto on Monday morning, Dec. 21, 2020. A person was fatally shot near the intersection late Sunday night. jfarrow@modbee.com

For the second time in less than a week, Modesto police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Larkin Avenue area of the airport neighborhood.

According to a Facebook post Monday morning, officers responded just before midnight Sunday to a shooting in the area of Larkin and Empire avenues. There, they found a victim suffering at least one gunshot wound.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information was immediately released.

The Monday night before, Dec. 14, an 18-year-old was shot inside a home at 1626 Larkin Ave. Lisandro Mendez was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Another man, 24-year-old Darren Joseph Lee Womack, showed up at a hospital a short time later also suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Modesto Police.

After being treated and released from the hospital, Womack was arrested on suspicion of Mendez’s murder.

Authorities have not said whether the two shot each other or if anyone else is suspected to be involved.

We will have more information on Sunday’s shooting as it is available.