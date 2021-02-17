Food truck owner shot to death in Modesto’s airport neighborhood; 13-year-old arrested

A Salida man died at a Modesto hospital after being shot in his food truck in the airport neighborhood Tuesday night, police reported.

Family members have identified the victim as 67-year-old Rafael Avila-Rodriguez, the owner of the food truck, according to a news release from the Police Department.

A call was received about 8:15 p.m. of a person shot near the 1600 block of Monterey Avenue, which is where Orville Wright Elementary School is located.

The investigation has determined that a 13-year-old male walked up to the Mexican food truck and shot the victim, then ran away. Members of MPD’s Street Gang Unit located the youth, a Modesto resident, during a traffic stop in southwest Modesto at about 12:30 a.m.

The suspect was a passenger in a vehicle, MPD spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. the driver was not arrested.

The 13-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall on a charge of murder.

The motive for the homicide is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Detective Randy Bolinger at 209-342-9162 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.