Modesto man found fatally shot in his car at rural Stanislaus County intersection

pguerra@modbee.com

Stanislaus County’s first homicide of 2021 was reported 10 1/2 hours into the new year.

A fatal shooting was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday on South Carpenter Road southwest of Modesto. According to a news release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, officers with the California Highway Patrol were first to respond to the scene, at the intersection of West Monte Vista Ave.

CHP officers found a car with a man inside who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, authorities said. Officers notified the sheriff’s department, which responded with patrol, detectives, and crime scene analysts.

The victim was identified as Teodoro Gutierrez, 52, of Modesto.

“It appears the victim was shot by someone outside of the vehicle,” the release said. Gutierrez worked at a nearby business and had recently finished his work shift. No information on what kind of work Gutierrez did was immediately available.

“Our detectives are diligently working to identify the responsible party or parties,” the release said. “They are following all investigative leads, processing evidence, and attempting to locate witnesses or others who can shed light into how or why Gutierrez was killed.”

No further information was available Friday evening.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Gonzalez by calling 209-567-4466.