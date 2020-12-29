One person injured in officer-involved shooting in Modesto

jfarrow@modbee.com

A call for a security check near a west Modesto church resulted in an officer-involved late Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the Modesto Police Department’s Facebook page, “At approximately 11:40 am this morning Modesto Police officers responded to a security check call in the area of Woodland Ave and Rosemore Ave where a subject was reportedly in possession of a firearm.

“Responding officers located the subject in the area when they responded and an officer involved shooting occurred.”

One person was injured; no officers were hurt, police said. The scene is at the Church of the Brethren, which is located on Woodland west of Rosemore. It was not immediately clear whether the initial call involved the church property.

Modesto police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said officers conducted a security check of a nearby residence, but she did not know whether that was where the call originated.

The person who was injured was taken to a local hospital; no information on his or her identity or condition was immediately available.

