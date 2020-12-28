3 shot in car in west Modesto were minors, police say. Girl who died was 14

A memorial sits at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Drive and Oak Street in west Modesto where a car occupied by four minors was fired upon early Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Three were were hit by gunshots, including a 14-year-old girl who died. jfarrow@modbee.com

The victim in a deadly shooting early Saturday in west Modesto was a 14-year-old girl, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Because they’re minors, detectives are withholding her name and the names of two others who were shot but survived. One of the survivors had been released from the hospital by late Saturday morning, police reported.

Early Saturday morning just after midnight, a car carrying the three victims and a fourth minor who was uninjured was fired upon at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Oak Street.

On social media, family members and friends have identified the girl killed as Maria Guadalupe Juarez. According to Modesto City Schools, she was a freshman at Modesto High School.

“We are engaging with the principal and school leadership to offer counseling and emotional support for her family, friends, fellow students and the teachers and staff,” district spokeswoman Krista Noonan said by text Monday morning. Modesto City Schools students are on winter break through Jan. 10.

A gofundme.com page set up to raise money for funeral expenses says, “Maria was full of joy and happiness, her smile alone lit up your day. Maria was loved — by her mother Carol, Her sisters Erica, Gavina and America, Grandparents Juan and Jenny and her Aunts and Uncles and many Cousins.”

Police have not released any information on the relationship among the three shooting victims, but a relative of Maria’s posted on Facebook that one of the other victims is one of the girl’s older sisters.

According to residents near the shooting scene who spoke with The Bee, the car crashed into and knocked over a streetlight pole at the northeast corner of South Martin Luther King Drive and Oak Street. Police have not said whether the driver was among those shot.

Little about the circumstances of the shooting has been released, including whether the shots were fired from another vehicle, what preceded the shooting, if a motive is known or suspected, and whether there are any suspect or vehicle descriptions.

Saturday’s was the third homicide in Stanislaus County in a seven-day period and the sixth this month. Five of December’s homicides are being investigated by Modesto police.

It was the 39th reported homicide in the county this year, including two officer-involved shootings. There were 32 homicides last year in the county and 44 in 2018.

Detective Darien Wilson with the Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit asks that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on it contact him at WilsonD@modestopd.com or 209-342-9130. Anonymous tips also may be left by calling Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.