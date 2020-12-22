20-year-old Modesto woman identified as victim in airport neighborhood fatal shooting

A 20-year-old Modesto woman was identified Tuesday as victim in a fatal shooting Sunday night in the airport neighborhood.

Dessery Becerra died at the scene after officers responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight Sunday in the area of Larkin and Empire avenues.

There, they found Becerra suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

There was no further information released about Becerra, the suspect or the events surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information on the Becerra case is encouraged to contact Detective Aaron Caldera at 209-572-9538. Anonymous tips also may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

The Monday night before, Dec. 14, an 18-year-old was shot inside a home at 1626 Larkin Ave. Lisandro Mendez was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Another man, 24-year-old Darren Joseph Lee Womack, showed up at a hospital a short time later also suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Modesto Police.

After being treated and released from the hospital, Womack was arrested on suspicion of Mendez’s murder.

Authorities have not said whether the two shot each other or if anyone else is suspected to be involved.

Womack remained in custody without bail Monday morning, facing charges of homicide, with an enhancement for using a gun, and burglary. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Stanislaus County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon.