Shootings in Modesto’s airport neighborhood leave 1 dead, 1 wounded, police say

A male victim died after being shot in the airport neighborhood in south Modesto on Monday night, and police believe a gunshot victim who showed up a short time later at a hospital is connected to the same incident.

About 10:20 p.m., police dispatchers got a call of a male shot at 1626 Larkin Ave. Officers found the victim inside the home there, suffering at least one gunshot wound. They immediately began lifesaving measures until medical personnel arrived to relieve them.

The victim — a news release did not say if he was an adult or a minor — was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

About 11 p.m., officers were dispatched on a call of another male who had walked into a local hospital. He, too, had a gunshot wound, which was not life-threatening. “This male appears to be connected to the initial shooting on Larkin Ave., and the connection is still being investigated at this time,” Sgt. Kalani Souza said in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

While officers were at the Larkin residence, information came in that a vehicle possibly involved in the shootings had been in a crash on Oregon Drive near Thrasher Avenue, less than a quarter mile north of the shooting scene. The vehicle was unoccupied, but officers recovered evidence indicating it was connected to the shootings.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A search of the area was conducted, which included a K-9 team and an aerial drone. “The search led officers to a residence in the 500 block of Kerr Avenue, where several people were contacted as part of the investigation,” the news release said. “The connection between these subjects and the initial shooting is still being investigated at this time.”

Detectives with the Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit assumed the investigation. Anyone with information on it is urged to call Detective Sean Martin at 209-342-6116.

Anonymous tips also may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER