Suspect in homicide that left teen dead arrested after being released from hospital

After being treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital, a Modesto man was arrested for a Monday night homicide in the airport neighborhood.

Darren Joseph Lee Womack, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Lisandro Mendez on Monday.

Mendez was found shot inside a home at 1626 Larkin Ave. around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Womack showed up at a hospital a short time later also suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Modesto Police.

Authorities have not said whether the two shot each other or if anyone else is suspected to be involved.

While officers were investigating at the Larkin residence, information came in that a vehicle possibly involved in the shootings had been in a crash on Oregon Drive near Thrasher Avenue, less than a quarter mile north of the shooting scene. The vehicle was unoccupied, but officers recovered evidence indicating it was connected to the shootings.

A search of the area was conducted, which included a K-9 team and a drone. The search led officers to a residence in the 500 block of Kerr Avenue, where several people were contacted as part of the investigation.

Police have not said if any of those people were arrested and a spokesman for the department did not return calls from The Bee on Friday.

In addition to murder, Womack was booked on charges of burglary and an enhancement for using a gun. He has not been formally charged and is currently being held without bail.