Man shot by Modesto Police in Walgreens identified, booked into jail

The man shot by Modesto Police at a Walgreens on McHenry Avenue Wednesday was booked into jail on multiple felony charges after being treated for his injuries.

Daniel Ahlschlager, 30, was shot in the right ear when officers saw he was in possession of a firearm while they chased him through the store, authorities said. In Ahlschlager’s booking photo, a large white bandage is wrapped around his head.

Ahlschlager was a passenger in a vehicle that gang officers had just pulled up behind in the Walgreens parking lot when he got out and walked inside.

When officers followed Ahlschlager inside, he immediately ran from them, according to a press release.

During a chase through the store, they noticed the man was in possession of a handgun, the press release said. That’s when the shooting occurred.

Modesto Police have not said if more than one officer fired or how many shots were fired but Ahlschlager was hit once.

This is the gun Modesto Police Department officers confiscated from the suspect in Walgreens. Modesto Police Department

He was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a loaded concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, first degree burglary and assault on a peace officer.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Ahlschlager was booked for burglary because he entered the business while allegedly committing a felony. She would not say what the assault on a peace officer charge stems from adding, “That will be expanded (on) later.”

Ahlschlager, who is transient, has not yet been formally charged by the District Attorney’s Office. He is being held on $460,000 bail.

The driver of the vehicle Ahlschlager was in was not charged with any crime.

Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting was the second this week for the department.

On Tuesday, Modesto Police shot a suspect in the double homicide on Semple Street.

Authorities said the suspect was armed but haven’t released any more details about the shooting including how many officers fired. That incident took place in Stockton.

The suspect remains hospitalized. His name and condition has not been released