Modesto police shoot double homicide suspect after investigation leads to Stockton

Investigating Friday’s double homicide, Modesto police shot a suspect near a Stockton park on Tuesday, according to officials.

Spokeswoman Sharon Bear said detectives were in the area investigating the fatal shootings on Semple Street when they made contact with the suspect, who was armed.

Bear said she did not have any information on what triggered the incident near Sherwood Forest Park. The name and condition of the suspect were not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

No Modesto Police Department officers were injured.

The shooting occurred around noon near the park just east of the Sherwood Mall Shopping Center.

There was crime scene tape at the northeast end of the park starting at the corner of West Robinhood Drive and North Sherwood Way.

Three people were shot on Semple

Police have been investigating a fatal shooting Friday night in the 200 block of Semple. Brandon Wheeler, 40, and Emilia Natale, 29, died after being shot. A third victim, Jimmy Sullivan, also was shot but is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said there was no indication the victims were intentionally targeted.

On Monday, bullet holes were evident at home three doors away from the home where the victims were shot.

“They were innocent bystanders,” said Brandon’s brother Jimmy Wheeler. “We think they went outside because they heard the original gunshots and the person or people decided to shoot them as well.”

The primary investigation into Tuesday’s shooting will fall to the Stockton Police Department. Other investigations will include the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office and the state Department of Justice, which is protocol for officer-involved shootings in that county, according to Bear. Modesto police will review whether its officers followed department procedures.