Modesto police involved in shooting at Walgreens on McHenry Avenue

A Modesto Police officer shot a “suspect” either inside or outside of the Walgreens on McHenry Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the second time in two days an officer from the department was involved in a shooting.

The person who was shot Wednesday suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. No officers were injured.

When asked in what way the officer or officers were involved, Bear could not answer, saying it was an active investigation. She said she would have more information once statements were taken from the scene.

“All of it will come out later,” she said.

She said she could not immediately say what triggered the shooting, how many officers were involved or why the person was a suspect.

The incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. at the drug store just south of West Roseburg Avenue.

On Tuesday, an officer, part of a team investigating a double homicide Friday night on Semple Street in Modesto, shot who they said was a suspect in the killings at a park in Stockton.

There was no immediate information on the condition of that suspect, who was armed, and what specifically led to the shooting.

On McHenry Avenue, red and yellow crime scene tape was set up around the store and parking lot after the shooting.

McHenry was open to traffic in all lanes 40 minutes after the shooting.

We will have more on this story, including video, as information becomes available.