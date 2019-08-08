Sheriff releases video in deputies’ fatal shooting of west Modesto kidnapping suspect

Watch body camera footage of officer-involved shooting in Modesto The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has released body-worn camera footage from an officer-involved shooting on Vine Street in Modesto, California on July 17, 2019. Stephen Murray, 52, of Modesto, was killed in the shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has released body-worn camera footage from an officer-involved shooting on Vine Street in Modesto, California on July 17, 2019. Stephen Murray, 52, of Modesto, was killed in the shooting.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse released Thursday a video from a July 17 incident in which deputies fatally shot a kidnapping suspect in west Modesto.

The video consists of remarks by Dirkse and other statements providing context for the shooting as well as body camera footage from two of the four deputies who fired at the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Stephen Murray of Modesto.

The body camera footage is dark (the shooting occurred about 10 p.m.), graphic and chaotic and shows deputies repeatedly yelling at Murray to put his hands up and then firing at him as he held what authorities believed to be a handgun, but which turned out to be a replica. He also was holding a female hostage as a shield between him and the deputies.

The video — titled “Critical Incident Community Briefing” — includes information that the fatal shooting came after several attempts by patrol deputies and the hostage negotiation team to resolve the situation peacefully as Murray and the woman were in a home that had been under surveillance for more than two hours.

“During these interactions, statements were made by Mr. Murray threatening law enforcement and the hostage,” according to a statement in the video. “Additionally, information was received that Mr. Murray was armed with a firearm.”

When Murray and the woman left the house on foot, members of the Sheriff’s Department SWAT team “seeing an opportunity to conduct a rescue, approached the pair at” Vine and Madison streets. That ended with deputies firing upon Murray.

Dirkse said in the video it is important the Sheriff’s Department share as much information as it can about these incidents and asked for patience as the investigations are in their early stages.

The Sheriff’s Department is conducting an internal review while the Modesto Police Department conducts its own investigation because the shooting happened within the city. The Stanislaus County district attorney’s office also is investigating, which is standard procedure in these types of incidents.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.