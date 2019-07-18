Hostage-holding kidnapping suspect fatally shot by Stanislaus deputies in Modesto

What resident saw at officer-involved shooting scene Jessica Foster, a resident of Vine Street at South Madison Street, just west of downtown Modesto, came outside after a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy or deputies shot a man who reportedly was holding a hostage Wednesday night, July 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jessica Foster, a resident of Vine Street at South Madison Street, just west of downtown Modesto, came outside after a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy or deputies shot a man who reportedly was holding a hostage Wednesday night, July 17, 2019.

A kidnapping suspect who held his victim hostage with a firearm after being confronted by sheriff’s deputies was fatally shot Wednesday night in Modesto, the Police Department reported.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of Vine and Madison streets, according to a news release. Stanislaus County deputies were investigating a reported kidnapping and false imprisonment when they located the suspect, Stephen Murray, 52, of Modesto.

They had a warrant for his arrest and saw that the victim was with him, police said. When deputies attempted to arrest Murray, he used the victim as a hostage. Details have not been released, but at least one deputy shot Murray, who died at the scene. The victim, an adult female, was uninjured, police spokesman Sgt. Kalani Souza said Thursday afternoon.

The weapon used by Murray was found to be a replica, the news release said.

Because the shooting occurred within Modesto, the Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit will be lead on the shooting investigation.

Jessica Foster, a resident of Vine Street at South Madison, heard gunshots that she thought were firecrackers. She went outside when her brother told her law enforcement was everywhere around the intersection. She learned that a neighboring house was hit at least once by gunfire, so was relieved to hear no one was home at the time, Foster said.

She said Murray’s name is unfamiliar and he apparently is not a neighbor.

Three investigations are underway, which is the protocol for officer-involved shootings. One is by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, another by the MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, and the third by the sheriff’s Internal Affairs Division.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Modesto Police Detective Sean Martin at 209-572-9500.

The shooting comes on the heels of a man’s death Wednesday morning following a Tuesday evening struggle with deputies in south Modesto.

Wednesday’s shooting also was the second during a hostage situation for the Sheriff’s Department in about six weeks. On June 6, a deputy shot a man who was suspected of taking a boy hostage for hours in south Modesto.

And it’s the third fatal officer-involved shooting this year by sheriff’s deputies. In addition to the June 6 incident, a 19-year-old was shot by two deputies March 21 near Orangeburg Avenue and Carver Road during a carjacking and robbery investigation.

We’ll have more information on both of Wednesday’s cases as it becomes available.