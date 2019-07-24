Sheriff releases names of SWAT team members who fired guns at suspect with hostage

What resident saw at officer-involved shooting scene Jessica Foster, a resident of Vine Street at South Madison Street, just west of downtown Modesto, came outside after a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy or deputies shot a man who reportedly was holding a hostage Wednesday night, July 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jessica Foster, a resident of Vine Street at South Madison Street, just west of downtown Modesto, came outside after a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy or deputies shot a man who reportedly was holding a hostage Wednesday night, July 17, 2019.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday released the names of four SWAT team members who fired their guns at a suspect who reportedly held a woman at gunpoint during a confrontation with authorities in west Modesto.

Stephen Murray, 52, of Modesto was shot to death July 17. Detectives David Corder, Brock Dias, Phillip Harris and Daniel Hutsell fired their guns during last week’s encounter with Murray, according to sheriff’s officials.

The sheriff’s detectives also are members of the department’s Special Weapons And Tactics team, and were working as SWAT team members during the deadly shooting.

As the detectives’ names were released, Sheriff Jeff Dirkse said his department’s goal is to be transparent, honest and efficient for the public and those affected by this shooting.

“Any time our deputies are involved in a shooting, it affects the community, the deputies and the family of the suspect,” Dirkse said in a news release Wednesday.

Modesto police officials have said Murray was armed with a weapon. Authorities at the scene later discovered that weapon Murray was holding was a replica gun, according to police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of Vine and Madison streets. Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of kidnapping and false imprisonment when they encountered Murray. They had a warrant for his arrest.

The deputies saw a woman was walking with Murray. When they tried to arrest him, he placed the woman between himself and the deputies while armed with the weapon, police officials have said.

The woman was not injured in the shooting and cooperated in the investigation, according to police. Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Modesto Police Department continued to investigate the fatal shooting, since it occurred within its jurisdiction. The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office also is investigating to determine whether the detectives were justified in firing their guns at Murray.

The Sheriff’s Department was conducting an internal investigation to determine whether any department policies were violated. The detectives were placed on administrative leave, which is protocol after a shooting. They have since returned to duty, according to sheriff’s officials.