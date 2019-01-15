Crime

Criminal charges filed against driver in Turlock crash that killed eighth-grader

By Rosalio Ahumada

January 15, 2019 02:42 PM

A memorial for Dutcher Middle School 8th grader Freida Pineda, a victim in Friday’s fatal crash on the 100 block of Monte Vista Avenue in Turlock, Calif. is pictured on Wednesday December 19th, 2018.
Stanislaus County prosecutors have formally filed criminal charges against a 21-year-old man accused of driving under the influence in a Turlock crash that killed a Dutcher Middle School eighth-grader last month.

Kevin Solis Hernandez, of Turlock, has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury, according to Stanislaus Superior Court records.

Freida Pineda, 14, died in the Dec. 14 crash in the 100 block of East Monte Vista Avenue in Turlock. Freida was in a white Toyota sedan with a woman and another girl, who were seriously injured in the crash.

KevinHernandez_onlin_fitted.jpeg
Kevin Hernandez, 21, of Turlock.
Turlock Police Department

Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Stanislaus County Jail. On Dec. 18, Hernandez was released after posting a $100,000 bail bond, according to court records. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office filed the criminal complaint against Hernandez on Monday.

The deadly crash was reported about 7 p.m. Hernandez was driving a black Toyota pickup, which struck a nearby carport and a parked vehicle after hitting the white sedan, according to Turlock police. Hernandez was found just outside the pickup with minor injuries.

