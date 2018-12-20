Hearing scheduled for Turlock driver arrested in crash that killed eighth grader

An arraignment hearing has been scheduled next month for a 21-year-old Turlock man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in the crash that killed a Dutcher Middle School eighth grader Friday night.

Kevin Solis Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing death or serious bodily injury, according to the Turlock Police Department.

By Tuesday morning, Hernandez had been released on bail. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Stanislaus Superior Court on Jan. 16, according to John Goold, a spokesman for the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Kevin Hernandez, 21, of Turlock. Turlock Police Department

As of Thursday, prosecutors had not formally filed criminal charges against Hernandez. The District Attorney’s Office could file a criminal complaint against Hernandez on the day of his arraignment next month.





Turlock Police Sgt. Russell Holeman confirmed the 14-year-old girl who died was Freida Pineda. Earlier this week, Turlock Unified School District officials sent messages to Dutcher School families to inform them of the girl’s death. Those who knew her have created a makeshift memorial to the girl at the crash site.

The crash was reported about 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 100 block of East Monte Vista Avenue in Turlock.

Freida was in a white Toyota sedan with a woman and another girl, who were seriously injured in the crash. On Thursday, Holeman said they both remained listed in stable condition.

A carport that was damaged in Friday’s fatal crash on the 100 block of Monte Vista Avenue in Turlock, Calif. is pictured on Wednesday December 19th, 2018. A 14 year old girl was killed in the accident. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

Hernandez was driving a black Toyota pickup, which struck a nearby carport and a parked vehicle after hitting the white sedan, according to police. Hernandez was found just outside the pickup with minor injuries.

The Turlock Police Department on Thursday warned drivers that officers will be looking for drunk drivers this weekend and through the rest of the holiday season. The department has already seen an increase in drunk driving in the past seven weeks.

Since Nov. 1, officers have responded to 17 driving under the influence incidents, according to a police news release. Out of those calls, 10 were DUI-related crashes that killed four people and injured nine, police said. Aside from the crashes, seven people were arrested on DUI charges.

Officials reminded drivers that marijuana use can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in an arrest. The department urged drivers to plan ahead and secure a designated sober driver.

Sober drivers can download the Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP,” free mobile app for Android or iPhone, according to the police news release. The app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober drivers, such as non-alcoholic drinks and appetizers.