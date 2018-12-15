Teen girl killed by DUI driver near Stanislaus State, according to Turlock Police

A teenage girl was killed and two other female occupants seriously injured when an alleged driver operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol hit their car Friday night near California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock, according to police.
Turlock Police responded to a call for a vehicle collision at around 7 p.m. on the 100 block of East Monte Vista Avenue, just east of the Geer Road intersection. According to police, when officers arrived on scene they found a white Toyota sedan in the road with two occupants inside and a third who had been ejected a short distance from the vehicle.
One of the occupants, a teenage girl, was killed in the crash, police said in a news release. A second occupant, also a juvenile female, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The third occupant, an adult female, was flown by air ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Turlock police report both survivors are now in stable condition.
Police located a second vehicle, a black Toyota truck, a short distance away from the crash scene. It had collided into a carport and a parked vehicle after the initial crash. The driver, 21-year-old Kevin Solis Hernandez of Turlock, was found outside the truck with minor injuries.
According to Turlock Police, Hernandez admitted to driving. The Turlock Police Major Accident Investigation Team responded and is handling the investigation. Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County jail for vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing death or serious bodily injury.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to call Detective Tony Argueta at 209-668-5550 ext 6738. The Turlock Police Department is an active participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
