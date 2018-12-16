Girl killed in Turlock DUI crash was an eighth-grader at Dutcher

The Turlock girl killed in a DUI-related crash Friday night near California State University, Stanislaus, was a 14-year-old eighth-grader at Dutcher Middle School.

On social media, the girl has been identified in a photograph and by first name, Freida. Turlock Unified School District planned to send a message to Dutcher School families Sunday night confirming the death but not naming the child.

The district shared the message with The Bee on Sunday morning. It reads, in part, “We plan to have additional TUSD counselors as well as grief counselors at the school on Monday to help with students who are struggling with this loss. Our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Kristin Bettencourt, a district employee, set up a gofundme page to help Freida’s family in its time of grief. She wrote that the teen was delightful, polite, spunky and treasured. “She was a devoted, loving and loyal friend who was always up for an adventure! Freida’s mom and family are completely heartbroken and wrecked with grief. Her friends all are heartbroken as well ... and trying to process this loss at a very young age.”

The crash, which also badly injured a second girl and a woman, occurred about 7 p.m. on the 100 block of East Monte Vista Avenue. Police last reported that both survivors were in stable condition.

Their white Toyota sedan has been struck by a black Toyota truck, which after the initial crash then struck a carport and parked vehicle nearby. The driver, 21-year-old Kevin Solis Hernandez of Turlock, was found outside the truck with minor injuries. Turlock police said Hernandez was impaired, but pending blood tests it is unknown whether it was on alcohol or drugs.





Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing death or serious bodily injury. He did not appear in the jail’s in-custody log on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to call Detective Tony Argueta at 209-668-5550 ext 6738. The Turlock Police Department is an active participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

We will have more information as it’s available.