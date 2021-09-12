Names of Note: Turlock arts center will name performance space for notable couple

Los Luceros de Osborn is among the groups that have performed at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock CA. Its performance loft will be named for June and John McVey on Sept. 17, 2021.

The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock will name its performance space in memory of long-time residents June and John McVey.

June McVey was a dance instructor for more than half a century, and her husband taught art and design at Turlock High School.

The public is invited to the dedication of the June and John McVey Loft at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, followed by a dance-themed version of the Family Friday series. The center is at 250 N. Broadway.

The McVey Loft will host plays, concerts, dance classes, lectures, films and other events. It is available for rent.

June Ripley McVey was born in Turlock and died last year at 94. Her early dance career included USO shows for World War II service members around the state. She dressed at times like Carmen Miranda, a famed entertainer known for her fruit-filled hats.

June McVey opened a dance studio on North Center Street in 1945. It operated until 2006, except for a five-year break in the 1980s.

John McVey was also born in Turlock and died in 2006 at 81. He was part of the first graduating class at Stanislaus State College, founded in 1960. He retired in 1980 from a teaching career that included art history, crafts and jewelry design at Turlock High.

The naming of the performance loft is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the arts center in its current form. The site originally was one of the many libraries donated by industrialist Andrew Carnegie, opened in 1916. Arson in 2005 did major damage to the handsome structure.

A fund-raising drive led to the 2011 opening of a complex that includes part of the original building and new quarters for exhibits and gatherings.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the CAC and ensure the enduring legacy of June and John McVey than to name this performing arts space in their honor,” said Jeani Ferrari, president of the Carnegie Arts Center Foundation, in a news release.

Director Lisa McDermott said the center’s endowment has topped $2 million thanks to donations from June Ripley’s estate and others.

“As we experienced loss of revenue and cancellation of exhibits and events during the pandemic, the fund provided crucial support that will ensure our future success,” McDermott said.

More information in the center is at www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.