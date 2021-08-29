Names of Note: Modesto-based grocer helps Valley Children’s. Tourism effort impresses

A honey bee works the almond blossoms at the Gemperle family orchard in Ceres, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Valley Children’s Healthcare received $25,000 through an annual campaign by Save Mart.

The Modesto-based grocery chain asked shoppers to give $2, $3 or $5 at checkout counters in May and June. The total came to about $20,000. Save Mart rounded it up to $25,000 with its own money.

Valley Children’s, based near Madera, has served about 1.3 million kids since 1952. It opened an outpatient center on Pelandale Avenue in Modesto in 2019 to better serve the northern end of its region.

Save Mart has raised about $950,000 for Valley Children’s since 1986. The 2021 fundraiser was done at 54 stores throughout the San Joaquin Valley and in Tuolumne County.

“The generosity shown by their customers and the company will go toward life-changing treatments for our patients and critical research,” said Robert Saroyan, president of Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation, in a news release.

Save Mart, also founded in 1952, owns 203 stores under the Save Mart, Lucky California, FoodMaxx and MaxxValue banners in California and Nevada.

“We are proud to honor our Central Valley roots through supporting indispensable facilities such as Valley Children’s Hospital,” said Hal Levitt, senior vice president of retail operations and supply chain.

Showing off the bloom

The Visit Modesto tourism group was one of three finalists for an award from the U.S. Travel Association involving pandemic-safe visiting.

The recognition went to the Almond Blossom Cruise, which guides drivers on a showcase of the area’s top crop in late winter. It was up for a Destiny Award for Destination and Product Development.

The winner was the Martin County Arts & Cultural Trail in Florida. The other finalist was the Venture Out campaign in Destin and Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

“We’re excited that the agricultural beauty of Modesto, the Almond Blossom Cruise and the region were recognized by U.S. Travel,” said Visit Modesto CEO Todd Aaronson in a news release.

The Almond Blossom Cruise stretches from west of Modesto to the Sierra Nevada foothills and shows farm stands, restaurants and other attractions along the way.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.