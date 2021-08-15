Names of Note: Long-time CPA firms in Modesto merge. Auto dealer gets state post

Ian Grimbleby is the new president and CEO at Grimbleby Coleman CPAs of Modesto as of January 2021.

Two Modesto accounting firms dating to the early 1970s have merged — Grimbleby Coleman and Ristau & Co.

The combined business kept the Grimbleby Coleman name and operates out of its office at Roseburg and McHenry avenues. The Ristau office at College Avenue and Needham Street closed.

Nine people from Ristau moved to Grimbleby Coleman, bringing its staff close to about 80. Judie Brimmer, Keith Cherry and Ryan Root are now among the principals.

“We are looking forward to joining the Grimbleby Coleman CPAs team, expanding resources and services, while maintaining current high-quality standards for our clients,” Root said in a news release.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the merger, which took effect July 29.

David Ristau founded the firm bearing his name in 1972 and worked there until 2018.

Roy Grimbleby opened an accounting practice in 1973, renamed to include principal Jeff Coleman in 1992. Ian Grimbleby, grandson of the founder, became president and CEO in January. His father, Clive Grimblely retired from the top post but still does business consulting at the firm.

“It’s an exciting time to continue to build with a team of qualified, smart, hard-working individuals whose diverse skill sets and shared values empower us to further support our clients,” Ian Grimbleby said in the release.

Auto dealer hears disputes

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Modesto auto dealer Ryan Fitzpatrick to the state New Motor Vehicle Board.

The nine-member body hears disputes involving dealers, manufacturers and distributors. Members receive $100 per meeting day.

The appointee has been president of the Fitzpatrick Dealership Group since 2001. It owns Valley BMW, Valley Lexus, Oakland Lexus and Valley Kia. The business was founded in 1989 by Fitzpatrick’s father, the late Ed Fitzpatrick.

Ryan Fitzpatrick also is a board member for the California State University, Stanislaus, Foundation. The arena at the Turlock campus is named for Ed and Bertha Fitzpatrick in recognition of their long-time support. In May, Stan State presented honorary doctorates to the couple, posthumously for Ed.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.