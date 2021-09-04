20-year veteran of Modesto Police Department sworn in as its chief in outside ceremony

Brandon Gillespie — a 20-year veteran of the Modesto Police Department who rose through the ranks from officer to assistant chief — was sworn in Thursday as the department’s new police chief.

The ceremony was held outside at Modesto Centre Plaza, the downtown community-convention center, and drew about 75 people, including Gillespie’s family, City Council members, law enforcement officials, community leaders and members of the Police Department.

Gillespie, 45, thanked God and his family and said he was honored and humbled. He praised what he called the amazing employees of the police department and the Modesto community. He said no matter how big the city gets it still remains a family.

He said he was becoming chief during unprecedented times in the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic, the political divide and racial tensions. But he was encouraged and excited about his new opportunity in part because of the strong relationships between the city and its various constituencies.

“... This is my hometown,” Gillespie said. “This is where I grew up. This where I played sports. This is where I started dating my wife. This is where we are raising our kids. This is where I’ve developed relationships for the last 40 years.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gillespie replaces Galen Carroll, who retired in late December after serving as police chief for nearly eight years.

Gillespie served as interim police chief upon Carroll’s retirement and as the city conducted a nationwide search for its next police chief. The searched resulted in 14 applicants, which were narrowed to four candidates and then two finalists.

City Manager Joe Lopez announced at the Aug. 10 City Council meeting that Gillespie was the new police chief.