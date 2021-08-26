Airola fire threatening structures as firefighters battle steep, dry terrain

Firefighters worked overnight to battle the Airola fire, which broke out near Vallecito in Calaveras County on Wednesday afternoon.

As of Thursday morning, the 700-acre fire was 10 percent contained, Cal Fire reported.

“Firefighters observed extreme fire behavior yesterday afternoon as the fire made uphill runs and is terrain driven,” Cal Fire said in a morning update.

The fire began around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is located in the Stanislaus River Canyon near the Parrotts Ferry Bridge.

Evacuations are in place for all of Parrotts Ferry Road from the Tuolumne county line to Highway 4, the sheriff’s office said. This includes Moaning Cavern and Camp Nine Road areas and areas east of Red Hill Road to Parrottts Ferry Road.

Douglas Flat and Murphys were under evacuation warnings.

Mark Twain Elementary School in Angels Camp is serving as an evacuation center.

Albert Michelson Elementary School in Murphys and the Transitional Adult Education Program in Vallecito are closed, according to the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services.

Hazel Fischer Elementary in Arnold and Avery Middle School in Avery will remain open.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as it develops.