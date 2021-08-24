Modesto police officer shot by suspect must have his leg amputated

Modesto Police Officer Michael Rokaitis with his wife Megan and their 1-year-old daughter. Modesto Police Department

Modesto police Officer Michael “Mikey” Rokaitis must have at least part of his right leg amputated as a result of the gunshot wound he suffered earlier this month.

“(Doctors) did everything they could to save it and waited as long as they could, but it’s time,” Rokaitis’ wife, Megan, posted on Facebook. “We just want him awake and home at this point.”

The Modesto Police Department in a Facebook post Monday said Officer Rokaitis already had undergone six surgeries since being shot Aug. 14 and has more ahead of him.

“We are hoping that they will be able to amputate below the knee, as that will be the easier route to recovery and mobility in the future, but they won’t know until they get in there whether it will happen below or above the knee,” Megan Rokaitis wrote.

Modesto Police Officer Michael Rokaitis with his wife Megan. Modesto Police Department

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Michael Rokaitis was shot twice, once in his ballistic vest and a second time below his vest in his lower abdomen. The gunshot injured an artery to his right leg.

He was shot while while serving a search warrant at home on East Orangeburg Avenue following a pursuit. Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting and a fifth is wanted.

The alleged shooter, 42-year-old Jesse Collins James Brooks, suffered a minor injury when Rokaitis and four other officers returned fire. Brooks is being held in Stanislaus County Jail without bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.

A post on the Modesto Police Department’s Facebook page on behalf of the Rokaitis family said the officer “has a heart of gold and is kind to all he meets. He is always laughing and to say it’s contagious would be a severe understatement.”

Michael and Megan Rokaitis have an 18-month-old daughter who he loves to watch, learn, grow and play, according to the post.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The officer is a “hardcore Oakland As fan,” a lover of music and the outdoors.

His favorite excursions are hiking in Yosemite with Megan and an annual trip to Wisconsin to fish with family.

Modesto Police Officer Michael Rokaitis. Modesto Police Department

The most valued assignment for the 7-year veteran of the Modesto Police Department is Explorer Adviser, where “he gets the opportunity to teach young, aspiring police officers how to prepare for their career goals.”

“The impact Mikey has had on his family, friends, coworkers and community is massive,” the post reads. “It is a true testament to his larger than life personality and his big heart for those around him.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to Rokaitis family can do so through the PORAC website at https://porac.org/fundraiser/officer-michael-rokaitis-fund/. It is the only authorized fundraising site for the family.